Andrej Babis’ ANO Party Leads Czech Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Populist tycoon Andrej Babis’ ANO Party has emerged as the frontrunner in the Czech Republic’s recent parliamentary elections, capturing approximately 35.5% of the vote, as reported by a national public broadcaster.
This result was based on the counting of nearly 94% of ballots, signaling a decisive lead over rival parties.
The ruling Spolu alliance, currently at the helm of government, followed in second place, receiving around 22.5% of the total vote.
The centrist Stan movement claimed third position, garnering close to 11%.
This marks a shift from the 2021 elections, when the Spolu coalition narrowly edged out ANO by a margin of less than one percentage point, eventually forming a governing cabinet under Prime Minister Petr Fiala.
Other notable results include the Pirates Party, which achieved roughly 8.5% support, while the SPD collected just under 8%.
The Motorists party also gained traction, securing just below 7% of the vote.
Meanwhile, two smaller groups — the Stacilo! movement and the Oath party — did not meet the 5% threshold required for entry into the lower legislative chamber, with only 4.2% and 1.1% of the vote, respectively.
The State Election Commission is set to validate the complete results by Monday.
These official outcomes are expected to be published in the Collection of Laws on Tuesday.
Following that, starting Wednesday, voters will have the chance to file objections or legal challenges with the Supreme Administrative Court.
In the aftermath of the election, ANO’s Deputy Chairman Karel Havlicek mentioned the possibility of forming a post-election alliance with the Motorists party.
However, he ruled out any partnership with members of the current administration — including the Civic Democrats, Christian Democrats, TOP 09, Stan, and the Pirates — according to a news outlet.
