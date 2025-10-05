Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgian Dream Secures Commanding Victory in Local Elections

2025-10-05 04:59:38
(MENAFN) Georgia's Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, declared on Saturday that the ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party is securing a commanding victory in local elections, capturing over 70% of the vote across all municipalities.

At a press briefing, Kobakhidze stated, “At our election headquarters, data shows that Georgian Dream is leading in both mayoral and city council elections in every municipality, including Tbilisi and other major cities.”

He expressed his gratitude to voters, assuring that the government would “justify this trust through hard work.”

The elections are determining mayors for Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, and Poti, alongside representatives for 59 municipalities and 64 city councils.

Twelve political parties are vying for control, with nine candidates competing for the mayorship of Tbilisi. The ruling Georgian Dream has endorsed incumbent Kakha Kaladze, while opposition groups Strong Georgia – Lelo and Gakharia for Georgia are backing former lawmaker Irakli Kupradze.

Over 3.5 million citizens are eligible to vote at 3,061 polling stations nationwide, the majority of which are using electronic ballot boxes.

