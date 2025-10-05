403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dave’s Hot Chicken heats up Riyadh with a new opening at Roshn Front!
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Saudi Arabia, Riyad– – 03 October 2025. ’ave’s Hot Chicken, the cult-favorite LA-born brand known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, has officially opened its doors at Roshn Front, with the launch of its fourth store in Riyadh. This milestone highlights the’brand’s growing popularity in the Kingdom, bri’ging it’s crave-worthy flavors and signature spice to one o’ the city’s most dynamic lifestyle hubs.
Walid Hajj, CEO of Lavoya Gro“p,’stated: “We’re incredibly excited to celebrate our fourth opening in Riyadh, especially in a landmark location like Roshn Front. Riyadh has tru’y embraced Dave’s Hot Chicken since our debut, and this launch reflects our commitment to delivering bold flavors to fans while continuing to grow a”ross the Kingdom.”
The Roshn Front opening rei’forces Lavoya Group’s dedica’ion to expand’ng Dave’s Hot Chicken’s footprint in Saudi Arabia and catering to its ever-growing fan base. Strategically located, the new branch is designed to serve both residents and’visitors at one of Riyadh’s busiest and most popular destinations.
Known for its Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders, and Dave’s Bites, fans can choose any of the seven spice levels, ranging from No Spice to the infamous Reap™r™, a fiery challenge that requires a signed waiver. Pair it with sides like creamy Mac & Cheese, fresh Kale Slaw, Top-Loaded Fries, and indulgent milkshakes or slushers for the ultimate flavor-packed experience.
The new branch captures the unmistakable ’ave’s Hot Chicken vibe, with energetic interiors and welcoming seating options that suit both groups and solo diners. Wheth’r you’re hanging out with friends, grabbing a quick meal, or exploring Roshn F’ont, it’s the perfect spot to satisfy your cravings.
This opening marks yet another exciting chapt’r in Dave’s’Hot Chicken’s growth story in Saudi Arabia, with more expansions planned to me’t the Kingdom’s insatiable appetite for bold, unforgettable flavors.
Walid Hajj, CEO of Lavoya Gro“p,’stated: “We’re incredibly excited to celebrate our fourth opening in Riyadh, especially in a landmark location like Roshn Front. Riyadh has tru’y embraced Dave’s Hot Chicken since our debut, and this launch reflects our commitment to delivering bold flavors to fans while continuing to grow a”ross the Kingdom.”
The Roshn Front opening rei’forces Lavoya Group’s dedica’ion to expand’ng Dave’s Hot Chicken’s footprint in Saudi Arabia and catering to its ever-growing fan base. Strategically located, the new branch is designed to serve both residents and’visitors at one of Riyadh’s busiest and most popular destinations.
Known for its Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders, and Dave’s Bites, fans can choose any of the seven spice levels, ranging from No Spice to the infamous Reap™r™, a fiery challenge that requires a signed waiver. Pair it with sides like creamy Mac & Cheese, fresh Kale Slaw, Top-Loaded Fries, and indulgent milkshakes or slushers for the ultimate flavor-packed experience.
The new branch captures the unmistakable ’ave’s Hot Chicken vibe, with energetic interiors and welcoming seating options that suit both groups and solo diners. Wheth’r you’re hanging out with friends, grabbing a quick meal, or exploring Roshn F’ont, it’s the perfect spot to satisfy your cravings.
This opening marks yet another exciting chapt’r in Dave’s’Hot Chicken’s growth story in Saudi Arabia, with more expansions planned to me’t the Kingdom’s insatiable appetite for bold, unforgettable flavors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment