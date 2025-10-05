403
Kuwait's 16Th Relief Plane Departs With 10 Tons Of Aid For Gaza
By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The 16th humanitarian aid plane, part of Kuwait's second air bridge, departed on Sunday, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to Arish Airport in Egypt, en route to Gaza.
The flight is part of the "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign and falls within the broader "Fazza for Gaza" relief initiative, organized by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in collaboration with local charities and coordinated with the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense.
Kuwait continues its humanitarian and charitable efforts toward the Gaza Strip, based on its unwavering approach to supporting those in need around the world and in compliance with the directives of the wise leadership, Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Mughamis told KUNA.
He added that the Red Crescent, in cooperation with official bodies and the Kuwaiti charitable sector, is intensifying efforts to deliver urgent relief aid, including food essentials, via the second airlift organized by the association, stressing that this continuous support embodies the depth of the fraternal ties that unite the Kuwaiti and Palestinian peoples.
To date, Kuwait has delivered 310 tons of locally sourced food aid to Gaza. (end)
