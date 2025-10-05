Education Ministry To Celebrate World Teachers' Day Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education will hold the Teachers' Day celebration today, at the Ministry's theatre under the theme“Dedication That Nurtures Generations.”

The event honours the invaluable contributions of teachers and their pivotal role in shaping future generations. Distinguished educators will be recognised for their outstanding service and commitment to excellence in teaching. Qatar's celebration coincides with World Teachers' Day, observed annually on October 5 since its establishment by Unesco in 1994, following the 1966 Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. This year's Unesco theme,“The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage,” highlights global efforts to empower educators.

The Ministry affirmed that Teachers' Day is a moment to renew appreciation for the noble mission of education and to highlight the central role of teachers as the foundation of sustainable human development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education supports the teaching profession through several strategic programmees focused on attracting, developing, and retaining high-calibre educators. Taheel (rehabilitation) programme provides opportunities for university graduates to transition into the teaching profession and become qualified educators. Tamouh offers scholarship opportunities for secondary school graduates to pursue degrees and join the teaching profession.

Khibrat ensures opportunities for teachers to benefit from and engage with international educational expertise and best practices.

Bedaya Mowafaqa offers dedicated support for new teachers during their first year of professional life to ensure a successful start and high retention. Qatar underscores the vital role of teachers in shaping the nation's future, affirming that investing in their professional growth is essential to building a strong, high-quality educational system aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030.