Road Accident Claims Six Lives in Nepal
(MENAFN) A devastating road accident in eastern Nepal claimed six lives on Saturday after a sport utility vehicle carrying a dozen passengers veered off a mountainous road and fell roughly 300 meters into a ravine, according to local police.
The crash occurred in Panchthar district, where the vehicle lost control and tumbled down a steep cliff. Six individuals died at the scene, while the remaining six sustained injuries.
Authorities have indicated that treacherous road conditions in the region may have played a role in the crash. The area, known for its rugged terrain and poorly maintained roads, poses ongoing risks for motorists.
Road accidents are alarmingly frequent in Nepal’s highland areas, where narrow routes, landslides, and limited safety infrastructure contribute to hundreds of fatalities annually. The latest incident underscores the urgent need for road safety improvements across the country’s mountainous districts.
