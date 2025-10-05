Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Road Accident Claims Six Lives in Nepal

Road Accident Claims Six Lives in Nepal


2025-10-05 02:59:34
(MENAFN) A devastating road accident in eastern Nepal claimed six lives on Saturday after a sport utility vehicle carrying a dozen passengers veered off a mountainous road and fell roughly 300 meters into a ravine, according to local police.

The crash occurred in Panchthar district, where the vehicle lost control and tumbled down a steep cliff. Six individuals died at the scene, while the remaining six sustained injuries.

Authorities have indicated that treacherous road conditions in the region may have played a role in the crash. The area, known for its rugged terrain and poorly maintained roads, poses ongoing risks for motorists.

Road accidents are alarmingly frequent in Nepal’s highland areas, where narrow routes, landslides, and limited safety infrastructure contribute to hundreds of fatalities annually. The latest incident underscores the urgent need for road safety improvements across the country’s mountainous districts.

MENAFN05102025000045017169ID1110151613

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search