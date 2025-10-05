403
Militia Attack on Displaced Camp Kills Fourteen in DRC
(MENAFN) At least 14 people were killed Thursday morning when militias launched a brutal assault on a camp for displaced persons in the Djugu territory of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province, according to local media reports.
The victims, primarily farmers from the Rhoo site, were attacked as they made their way to gardens in nearby villages, media reported, citing eyewitness accounts. The deadly raid has been attributed to the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) militia group.
“Witnesses reported that the militiamen ambushed, opened fire and mutilated some victims with knives. The toll remains provisional due to the difficulty of accessing the area,” the report stated.
No official statements have been released regarding the incident, but panic has spread rapidly across the Rhoo camp, which shelters thousands of displaced people.
Local civil society leaders have urgently called for military intervention to restore security in the area.
The Democratic Republic of Congo continues to face one of the world’s longest and most complex conflicts, triggering a massive humanitarian crisis. The United Nations estimates that seven million people have been displaced within the country.
Armed groups persistently terrorize civilians throughout eastern Congo. In July alone, the UN documented deadly assaults by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), CODECO, and Raia Mutomboki/Wazalendo militias across Ituri, South Kivu, and North Kivu provinces.
