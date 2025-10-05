Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Facilities with Overnight Assault

Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Facilities with Overnight Assault


2025-10-05 01:42:49
(MENAFN) Russian forces carried out a significant overnight offensive against Ukraine’s military-industrial and energy infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Friday.

The assault utilized a combination of long-range precision weapons deployed from land, air, and sea platforms, alongside combat drones, according to a ministry statement.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the attack included 381 combat and decoy drones, plus 35 missiles, primarily aimed at critical energy facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Ukraine’s state-owned gas company, Naftogaz, confirmed that its gas production assets in both regions were targeted during the strikes.

Meanwhile, DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy firm, disclosed that several gas production sites in central Poltava were forced to cease operations as a direct result of the attacks.

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said rescuers and energy personnel are actively working at the affected locations to contain the damage and stabilize conditions.

MENAFN05102025000045017169ID1110151479

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search