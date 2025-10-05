403
Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Facilities with Overnight Assault
(MENAFN) Russian forces carried out a significant overnight offensive against Ukraine’s military-industrial and energy infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Friday.
The assault utilized a combination of long-range precision weapons deployed from land, air, and sea platforms, alongside combat drones, according to a ministry statement.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the attack included 381 combat and decoy drones, plus 35 missiles, primarily aimed at critical energy facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
Ukraine’s state-owned gas company, Naftogaz, confirmed that its gas production assets in both regions were targeted during the strikes.
Meanwhile, DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy firm, disclosed that several gas production sites in central Poltava were forced to cease operations as a direct result of the attacks.
The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said rescuers and energy personnel are actively working at the affected locations to contain the damage and stabilize conditions.
