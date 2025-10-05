403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Raises Orange Alert as Typhoon Matmo Intensifies
(MENAFN) China’s national observatory on Saturday raised an orange alert—the second-highest level in its four-tier warning system—as Typhoon Matmo intensifies and moves toward the country’s southern coastline.
At 5 a.m. Saturday, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) reported the typhoon located at 18 degrees north latitude and 117.7 degrees east longitude, advancing northwest at speeds of 25-30 kilometers per hour.
The NMC forecasts Matmo to make landfall Sunday daytime along coastal regions stretching from Dianbai in Guangdong Province to Wanning in Hainan Province, both situated in southern China.
Between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, the typhoon is expected to unleash strong winds and heavy rainfall across southern coastal areas.
Authorities have been urged to implement emergency protocols and remain vigilant against potential mountain torrents and geological hazards caused by the heavy downpours.
China’s typhoon warning system uses a four-color hierarchy, with red as the most critical alert, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
At 5 a.m. Saturday, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) reported the typhoon located at 18 degrees north latitude and 117.7 degrees east longitude, advancing northwest at speeds of 25-30 kilometers per hour.
The NMC forecasts Matmo to make landfall Sunday daytime along coastal regions stretching from Dianbai in Guangdong Province to Wanning in Hainan Province, both situated in southern China.
Between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, the typhoon is expected to unleash strong winds and heavy rainfall across southern coastal areas.
Authorities have been urged to implement emergency protocols and remain vigilant against potential mountain torrents and geological hazards caused by the heavy downpours.
China’s typhoon warning system uses a four-color hierarchy, with red as the most critical alert, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment