Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Raises Orange Alert as Typhoon Matmo Intensifies

China Raises Orange Alert as Typhoon Matmo Intensifies


2025-10-05 01:41:23
(MENAFN) China’s national observatory on Saturday raised an orange alert—the second-highest level in its four-tier warning system—as Typhoon Matmo intensifies and moves toward the country’s southern coastline.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) reported the typhoon located at 18 degrees north latitude and 117.7 degrees east longitude, advancing northwest at speeds of 25-30 kilometers per hour.

The NMC forecasts Matmo to make landfall Sunday daytime along coastal regions stretching from Dianbai in Guangdong Province to Wanning in Hainan Province, both situated in southern China.

Between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, the typhoon is expected to unleash strong winds and heavy rainfall across southern coastal areas.

Authorities have been urged to implement emergency protocols and remain vigilant against potential mountain torrents and geological hazards caused by the heavy downpours.

China’s typhoon warning system uses a four-color hierarchy, with red as the most critical alert, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

MENAFN05102025000045017169ID1110151476

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search