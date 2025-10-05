403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Senate majority leader urges Democrats to back House-passed bill
(MENAFN) The U.S. Senate majority leader on Friday urged Democratic lawmakers to join Republicans in approving a stopgap funding measure passed by the House of Representatives, saying the bill would quickly reopen the government if approved.
“We have an opportunity to pick up a House-passed bill that—if it passes the Senate—will be sent to the White House, the president will sign it, and the government will reopen. It’s that simple and that straightforward,” John Thune told reporters, as the federal government entered its third day of closure.
“All we need is a handful more Democrats,” Thune added.
He explained that fifty-five senators had already voted in favor of the continuing resolution, calling it a “clean, short-term, non-partisan” measure. However, Democratic leaders have refused to back any proposal that excludes provisions aimed at lowering healthcare costs.
House Speaker Mike Johnson also weighed in, emphasizing that the House had completed its responsibility. “The House did send a bipartisan, very simple, very conventional, 24-page, continuous resolution to keep the lights on … We passed it, and it’s been rejected by the Senate. So, the House will come back into session and do its work as soon as (Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer allows us to reopen the government. That’s plain and simple,” Johnson said.
Democrats have countered that only a bill containing an extension of health insurance subsidies can be considered genuinely bipartisan.
Thune also addressed remarks made by President Donald Trump, who characterized the current government shutdown as an “unprecedented opportunity” to reduce federal spending, dismiss public employees, and eliminate programs long opposed by Republicans.
“We have an opportunity to pick up a House-passed bill that—if it passes the Senate—will be sent to the White House, the president will sign it, and the government will reopen. It’s that simple and that straightforward,” John Thune told reporters, as the federal government entered its third day of closure.
“All we need is a handful more Democrats,” Thune added.
He explained that fifty-five senators had already voted in favor of the continuing resolution, calling it a “clean, short-term, non-partisan” measure. However, Democratic leaders have refused to back any proposal that excludes provisions aimed at lowering healthcare costs.
House Speaker Mike Johnson also weighed in, emphasizing that the House had completed its responsibility. “The House did send a bipartisan, very simple, very conventional, 24-page, continuous resolution to keep the lights on … We passed it, and it’s been rejected by the Senate. So, the House will come back into session and do its work as soon as (Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer allows us to reopen the government. That’s plain and simple,” Johnson said.
Democrats have countered that only a bill containing an extension of health insurance subsidies can be considered genuinely bipartisan.
Thune also addressed remarks made by President Donald Trump, who characterized the current government shutdown as an “unprecedented opportunity” to reduce federal spending, dismiss public employees, and eliminate programs long opposed by Republicans.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment