403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Czech Voters Head to Polls to Elect New Lower House Members
(MENAFN) Czech citizens began casting their votes on Friday to choose 200 representatives for the Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of the Czech Republic’s parliament, each serving a four-year mandate.
Approximately 8 million eligible voters are expected to participate on Friday and Saturday as 26 political parties and coalitions compete for seats in the lower house—an increase of four groups compared to the 2021 elections.
Out of these, seven parties have a "realistic chance" of gaining representation, with a total of 4,463 candidates contesting, averaging about 22 contenders per seat, according to a report by a news agency.
Numerous analysts have described this election as critical, since its outcome could bolster the populist faction in Central Europe. Current polls show the right-wing populist ANO party, led by billionaire Andrej Babis, age 71, as the frontrunner.
The Czech government is formed by the Chamber of Deputies.
For ANO to govern independently, it must win over 40% of the seats, a result considered improbable.
Nevertheless, Babis, who has promised to keep the nation outside the eurozone if victorious, has also dismissed the possibility of a coalition with ODS, the party of the current Prime Minister Petr Fiala.
Polling locations opened at 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) and will close at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Friday, with voting resuming from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Saturday.
Approximately 8 million eligible voters are expected to participate on Friday and Saturday as 26 political parties and coalitions compete for seats in the lower house—an increase of four groups compared to the 2021 elections.
Out of these, seven parties have a "realistic chance" of gaining representation, with a total of 4,463 candidates contesting, averaging about 22 contenders per seat, according to a report by a news agency.
Numerous analysts have described this election as critical, since its outcome could bolster the populist faction in Central Europe. Current polls show the right-wing populist ANO party, led by billionaire Andrej Babis, age 71, as the frontrunner.
The Czech government is formed by the Chamber of Deputies.
For ANO to govern independently, it must win over 40% of the seats, a result considered improbable.
Nevertheless, Babis, who has promised to keep the nation outside the eurozone if victorious, has also dismissed the possibility of a coalition with ODS, the party of the current Prime Minister Petr Fiala.
Polling locations opened at 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) and will close at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Friday, with voting resuming from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Saturday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment