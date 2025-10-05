Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Part Of Lviv Left Without Power Following Russian Attack Mayor

Part Of Lviv Left Without Power Following Russian Attack Mayor


2025-10-05 01:06:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to Ukrinform.

“Part of Lviv is without power. We know about outages in Riasne and Levandivka. We're clarifying the details,” he stated, urging residents to remain calm and stay in safe places.

Sadovyi earlier stated that public transport in Lviv remains halted due to the large-scale enemy strike.

Read also: Russian drones attack Lviv , multiple explosions heard in the city

Lviv was attacked overnight by Russian drones, with several series of explosions heard across the city. Missile launches were also reported.

MENAFN05102025000193011044ID1110151400

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search