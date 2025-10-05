Part Of Lviv Left Without Power Following Russian Attack Mayor
“Part of Lviv is without power. We know about outages in Riasne and Levandivka. We're clarifying the details,” he stated, urging residents to remain calm and stay in safe places.
Sadovyi earlier stated that public transport in Lviv remains halted due to the large-scale enemy strike.Read also: Russian drones attack Lviv , multiple explosions heard in the city
Lviv was attacked overnight by Russian drones, with several series of explosions heard across the city. Missile launches were also reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment