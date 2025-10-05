Part Of Lviv Left Without Power Following Russian Attack Mayor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to Ukrinform.

“Part of Lviv is without power. We know about outages in Riasne and Levandivka. We're clarifying the details,” he stated, urging residents to remain calm and stay in safe places.

Sadovyi earlier stated that public transport in Lviv remains halted due to the large-scale enemy strike.

Russian drones attack, multiple explosions heard in the city

Lviv was attacked overnight by Russian drones, with several series of explosions heard across the city. Missile launches were also reported.