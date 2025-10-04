The Social Experiment App Launches At University Of Bath, Draws Thousands Of Students And Sparks National Demand
Events hosted through the platform have included everything from club nights and campus pre-drinks to creative workshops, sports sessions, and so forth. The response has been immediate and enthusiastic, with many events filling up within minutes of being posted. For a brief moment during launch week, the app climbed into the Top 50 of the UK App Store's Social Networking category, reflecting the surge in student engagement.
The Social Experiment is more than just a tool for planning events. It gives students the ability to organize their own gatherings and even monetize them, allowing social engagement to double as a platform for creativity and entrepreneurship. This model empowers students to take control of their social lives, foster community, and create experiences that resonate beyond the digital space.
What began as a pilot launch at the University of Bath is now gaining momentum nationwide. Students from over 15 universities, including Leeds, Bath Spa, and Bristol, have joined the growing waitlist to bring the app to their own campuses. In response, the team behind The Social Experiment has confirmed plans for a phased national rollout.
The app is currently available for download via the App Store and Google Play, exclusively for students at the University of Bath. New features and updates are planned in line with the upcoming expansion to ensure a consistent, student-led experience across the UK.
About The Social Experiment
The Social Experiment was founded by Albert Brotherton, Boris Radulov, and Ognian Trajanov. The core team also includes Simon Ganem, Damian Chapman, and Arnaud Pupier. Together, they bring a shared vision of building technology that promotes real-world connection and addresses the growing issue of digital fatigue.
