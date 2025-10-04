403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Telugu Language Day Celebrated In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) Telugu Literature Club, in association with the Telugu community, celebrated Telugu Language Day.
The event highlighted the rich literary heritage and cultural significance of the Telugu language, one of India's classical languages known for its poetic depth and elegance.
All four leading organisations- Telugu Kala Samiti, Telangana Praja Samiti, Telangana Jagruthi, and Andhra Kala Vedika-actively participated, showcasing the unity and vibrancy of the Telugu community in Qatar.
The event commenced with a welcome by ICC's head of HR, Admin & Consular, Rakesh Wagh. The presidential address was delivered by ICC general secretary Abraham K Joseph.
Ravindra Prasad (head of Affiliation) and Venkappa Bhagavatula (head of In-house Activities), delivered felicitation speeches emphasising the importance and enduring legacy of Telugu Language Day.
The cultural programme featured performances, including Telugu songs, proverb-based stories, an EK Patrabhinayam (solo drama), a Telugu language quiz, and tongue twister competitions, all reflecting the language's artistic and intellectual legacy.
Prominent Telugu community leaders Harish Reddy, Sathyanarayana, and Ashok as well as ICC managing committee members were present. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Vikram Cultural Centre Telugu Literature Club Telugu Language Day
The event highlighted the rich literary heritage and cultural significance of the Telugu language, one of India's classical languages known for its poetic depth and elegance.
All four leading organisations- Telugu Kala Samiti, Telangana Praja Samiti, Telangana Jagruthi, and Andhra Kala Vedika-actively participated, showcasing the unity and vibrancy of the Telugu community in Qatar.
The event commenced with a welcome by ICC's head of HR, Admin & Consular, Rakesh Wagh. The presidential address was delivered by ICC general secretary Abraham K Joseph.
Ravindra Prasad (head of Affiliation) and Venkappa Bhagavatula (head of In-house Activities), delivered felicitation speeches emphasising the importance and enduring legacy of Telugu Language Day.
The cultural programme featured performances, including Telugu songs, proverb-based stories, an EK Patrabhinayam (solo drama), a Telugu language quiz, and tongue twister competitions, all reflecting the language's artistic and intellectual legacy.
Prominent Telugu community leaders Harish Reddy, Sathyanarayana, and Ashok as well as ICC managing committee members were present. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Vikram Cultural Centre Telugu Literature Club Telugu Language Day
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment