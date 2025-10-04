Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) And Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) shares prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085, to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV), through certain of its officers, represented to investors that they were closely monitoring cost trends associated with the redetermination process and that the premium rates Elevance was negotiating with states were sufficient to address the risk and cost profiles of those patients staying on Medicaid programs. In fact, sicker patients with higher acuity tended to remain on Medicaid after redetermination, leading to higher per-patient costs. This increase in cost was occurring at a rate that was not adequately reflected in Elevance's rate negotiations with the states or in its financial guidance for 2024. As a result, the Complaint alleges Defendants' positive statements concerning Elevance's close monitoring of the redeterminations, the actuarial soundness of its rates and the prudence of its forecasts were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) shares prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $ELV #Elevance #ELV

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to December July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants downplayed pressures on the Company's adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company's assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to December July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUM $HUM #Humana

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint.

If you are a current Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shareholder who purchased Maison shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... or call us at 267-507-6085

WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that in Maison Solutions Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MSS) IPO Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period (October 5, 2023 through December 15, 2023), Maison, through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company's CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2025, material portions of the underlying securities fraud complaint survived a motion to dismiss.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MSS #MaisonSolutions #MSS

Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you acquired Vestis (NYSE: VSTS), shares on or near October 2, 2023, as a result of the Aramark spinoff , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS) was created as the result of its September 2023 spinoff from food service and facilities services provider Aramark, in which Vestis became an independent publicly traded company. According to an underlying federal securities fraud class action complaint, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Aramark had historically underinvested in the business that became Vestis (NYSE: VSTS); (2) Vestis operated with outdated facilities and an underperforming sales force; (3) Vestis's outdated facilities and underperforming sales force led to“service gaps” that had impeded the Company's levers of growth and had resulted in customer attrition; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Vestis's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Shares of Vestis fell about 45% on May 2, 2024, when the company announced, "results in the quarter and our outlook for the year are not in line with expectations.”

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you acquired Vestis (NYSE: VSTS), shares on or near October 2, 2023, through the Aramark spinoff, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #VSTS $VSTS #Vestis

