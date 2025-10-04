US Beach Bar Shooting In North Carolina Leaves Three Dead, Eight Injured

Three people were killed and eight others wounded after a gunman opened fire at a beachside bar in the coastal city of Southport, North Carolina.

According to ABC News, the shooting took place on Sunday, September 28, when the suspect opened fire from a boat, targeting crowds gathered at the venue.

Local authorities confirmed that the attacker was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Southport's mayor said the man is under interrogation, though his motive remains unclear.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims or the suspect. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as panicked patrons ran for safety.

The attack has deeply shaken the small seaside community, known more for its quiet shores and tourism than for violent crime. Residents have expressed shock and sorrow at the tragedy.

The shooting adds to a growing wave of gun violence across the United States, where debates over firearm regulation remain polarising and unresolved.

Analysts say the Southport attack underscores both the unpredictability of mass shootings and the urgency of addressing America's long-standing struggle with gun-related violence.



