UN Chief Hails Hamas Offer To Free Hostages, Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Initiative

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed Hamas's statement expressing readiness to release hostages and engage in negotiations under U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed Gaza peace initiative.

In a statement released on Friday night, October 3, Guterres urged all parties to seize the moment to end the Gaza crisis through diplomacy and dialogue. He called for the full implementation of any potential agreement and the immediate restoration of humanitarian access to civilians trapped in the enclave.

“I renew my consistent call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Gaza,” Guterres said.

The UN chief also praised Qatar and Egypt for their mediation efforts, acknowledging their continued role in facilitating dialogue and humanitarian coordination. He confirmed that the United Nations would fully support all diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving these shared goals.

Guterres's comments followed Hamas's announcement that it is willing to release hostages and discuss Trump's framework for ending the two-year conflict in Gaza, a plan that envisions a broader regional peace effort.

Guterres's remarks reflect cautious international optimism following renewed signals of flexibility from Hamas and diplomatic engagement from Washington. The UN chief's call aligns with growing global appeals for de-escalation and humanitarian relief.

However, analysts warn that genuine progress will depend on both sides' willingness to commit to verifiable steps, sustained ceasefire guarantees, and international oversight to rebuild Gaza and prevent future hostilities.

