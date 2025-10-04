Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indian Embassy Repatriates Newborn-Mother After Birth At Hamad International Airport

2025-10-04 09:08:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A newborn and her mother have been safely repatriated to India after the baby was born at Hamad International Airport during the mother's transit through Doha.

The Indian Embassy of Qatar stated this on its social media on Friday, October 3, 2025, expressing happiness over the successful repatriation.

It further thanked community organizations Punarjani Qatar and Gujarati Samaj for their support in facilitating the humanitarian mission.

The Embassy commended the collaborative efforts that ensured the well-being and safe return of the mother and child to Bharat.

