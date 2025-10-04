Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Will Host French Super Cup Match In January


2025-10-04 09:02:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will host the French Super Cup match between Paris St Germain and Olympique de Marseille early next year, the Kuwait Football Association said in a statement on Saturday.
The Association President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah was quoted by the statement as saying that the encounter would be held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf added that he would hold a news conference on Tuesday on the occasion of signing the agreement with the French Football Association to host the match on January 8. (end)
