Bitcoin Conference Returns To Amsterdam Bigger And Bolder Than Ever

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – July 2, 2025 - The world's premier Bitcoin event series returns to the Netherlands this fall. Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 will take place on November 13–14 at The Sugar Factory, an iconic venue chosen to accommodate the growing wave of interest in Bitcoin across Europe and beyond.

Part of the global Bitcoin Conference Series Bitcoin Amsterdam produced by BTC Inc. in cooperation with Amsterdam Decentralized brings together leading voices from the world of Bitcoin -visionaries, builders, investors, policymakers, educators, and passionate newcomers. After a sold-out 2024 edition at the Westergas venue, the 2025 event is moving to a larger space to meet increasing demand and offer an even more immersive experience.

Tickets start at just €121, with prices set to increase as the event nears and ticket availability decreases.

Bitcoin Amsterdam aims to bridge the gap between innovation and accessibility by providing a stage for world-class speakers, hosting interactive sessions, and offering networking opportunities tailored to everyone from institutional investors and developers to students and the simply curious.

With the momentum building globally around Bitcoin adoption, Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 is poised to be the most influential European Bitcoin gathering yet.

Tickets and more information available at:

The Bitcoin Conference , organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, August 2025), Bitcoin Amsterdam (Amsterdam, November 2025) and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).

