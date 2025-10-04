Bosnian Defense Minister Reviews Cadet Education In North Macedonia (PHOTO)
They discussed the living conditions of cadets from Bosnia and Herzegovina and the challenges they face.
On this occasion, Minister Helez visited the cadets from Bosnia and Herzegovina who are studying at this military institution and spoke with them about their living conditions, their education, and the opportunities this calling provides.
At the end of the visit, Minister Helez attended the Solemn Promotion of Officers at the Military Academy“General Mihajlo Apostolski” in the“Goce Delčev” barracks in Skopje.
During the ceremony, Minister Helez, in his address, congratulated the newly promoted officers, emphasizing that they represent a new generation of leaders who, with their knowledge, professionalism, and dedication, will contribute to strengthening the defense capacities of their countries. He also stressed that investing in the education of young personnel and international cooperation in this field has long-term significance for the development of the Armed Forces of BiH and the building of stability in the region.
He emphasized that in times of security and political challenges, cooperation among the countries of the Western Balkans becomes a necessity. The countries of the region share not only a common past but also a common future, while aspirations for stability, peace, and membership in Euro-Atlantic structures represent a profound need of their citizens.
He highlighted North Macedonia as an example of a determined path toward NATO integration, while Bosnia and Herzegovina remains committed to the goal of full membership in NATO and the European Union. The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of BiH continue reforms to achieve full interoperability with NATO standards, with the experiences of partner countries being of special importance.
The importance of rejuvenating the officer corps was particularly emphasized, along with the expectations placed upon them - professionalism, integrity, and dedication to the values of peace, cooperation, and respect for human dignity.
At the end of his speech, Minister Helez stated:“Allow me to conclude with a message we share in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well. The future of the Balkans lies in peace, cooperation, and shared progress within the Euro-Atlantic family of nations. On this path, we must be partners, not rivals. I look forward to continuing the cooperation between our countries and our armed forces. Long live the Republic of North Macedonia, long live Bosnia and Herzegovina, long live our friendship!”
