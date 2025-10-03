Waraba Gold Limited Commences Trading On 18:1 Consolidated Basis

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Waraba Gold Limited (CSE: WBGD) (the "" or ""), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 30, 2025, effective today the Company's common shares ("") are trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "") on a 18:1 post-consolidated basis (the "").

The Company's new CUSIP and ISIN numbers are 93401G203 and 93401G2036, respectively. The Company's name and stock symbols shall remain unchanged.

After giving effect to the Consolidation, the Common Shares were reduced from 168,403,338 to approximately 9,355,808 Common Shares. No fractional Common Shares were issued in connection with the Consolidation. Instead, all fractional Common Shares were rounded up to the next whole number. The exercise price and/or conversion price and number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities were proportionately adjusted in connection with the Consolidation.

Endeavor Trust Corporation, the Company's registrar and transfer agent for the Common Shares, has mailed the letters of transmittal to registered shareholders of record as of October 3, 2025, providing instructions for the CSE of their Common Shares as soon as practicable following the effective date. Registered shareholders may also obtain a copy of the letter of transmittal by accessing the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . Until surrendered, each share certificate or direct registration system statement representing pre-consolidated Common Shares will represent the number of whole post-consolidated Common Shares to which the holder is entitled to as a result of the Consolidation. No action is required by beneficial holders to receive post-consolidation Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation. Beneficial holders who hold their Common Shares through intermediaries (e.g., a broker, bank, trust company investment dealer or other financial institution) and who have questions regarding how the Consolidation will be processed should contact their intermediaries with respect to the Consolidation.

About Waraba Gold Limited

The Company is a resource exploration company that is acquiring and exploring mineral properties. The Company is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "WBGD" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ZE0".

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile available on SEDAR+ ( ).