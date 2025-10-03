Hamas Announces Response To US President Trump's Plan To Cease War In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced today that it has submitted its response to US President Donald Trump's plan to cease the war in the Gaza Strip to the mediators.

In a statement, the movement said it had held extensive consultations to reach a "responsible position" on the US president's plan, out of its desire to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

It expressed its appreciation for Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, an exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of aid, and the rejection of the occupation of the Strip and the displacement of the Palestinian people from it.

It added: "We announce our agreement to the release of all prisoners, alive and dead, in accordance with the exchange formula included in President Trump's proposal and with the provision of field conditions for the exchange process," stressing its readiness to immediately enter negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details.

The movement also renewed its agreement to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independent technocrats, based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support.

The statement continued saying that the other issues included in President Trump's proposal related to the future of the Gaza Strip and the inherent rights of the Palestinian people are linked to a comprehensive national position and based on relevant international laws and resolutions.

These matters will be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, of which Hamas will be a member and to which it will contribute responsibly, the statement said.