Xtinio Expands Service Portfolio In Austin, Introducing Comprehensive Digital Solutions For Small Businesses
Xtinio Consulting, a fast-growing business solutions and digital marketing agency, announced today the expansion of its service portfolio in Austin, Texas. The company is rolling out a suite of new digital solutions designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with the tools they need to compete in today's rapidly evolving marketplace.
Building on its reputation for delivering tailored marketing strategies and professional consulting, Xtinio's expanded offerings include advanced website development, e-commerce solutions, search engine optimization (SEO), social media management, pay-per-click advertising, and data-driven business consulting.
“With Austin's entrepreneurial spirit fueling record numbers of new businesses, we saw an urgent need to provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that help local companies thrive,” said Carissa, founder and managing director of Xtinio Consulting.“This expansion is about giving small businesses access to big-business strategies - leveling the playing field so they can compete, grow, and succeed.”
The new service lines are specifically designed for Austin's diverse business community, ranging from family-owned shops and local franchises to startups and professional service providers. By integrating technology with strategy, Xtinio aims to simplify complex digital tools while delivering measurable results.
“Small businesses often struggle to balance day-to-day operations with the demands of digital growth,” Carissa added.“Our mission is to step in as a partner, taking the guesswork out of digital strategy so entrepreneurs can focus on running their businesses.”
The expansion underscores Xtinio's commitment to long-term investment in the Austin market. The company also plans to host local workshops and networking events in 2026, further strengthening its role as a trusted partner in the community.
About Xtinio Consulting
Xtinio Consulting () is a professional business services and digital marketing agency dedicated to helping companies scale with innovative strategies, creative execution, and measurable results. Based in Austin, Texas, Xtinio provides end-to-end solutions including branding, marketing, web development, and consulting tailored to the unique needs of local businesses.
