Producer Prices Slip Across EU In August As Energy Prices Continue To Fall

Producer prices in the euro area and the European Union declined in August, driven primarily by falling energy costs, according to preliminary data released by Eurostat on Friday, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%