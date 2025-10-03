Paper And Paperboard Packaging Market Drivers Include Rising Healthcare And Personal Care Applications
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (Solid Breached Sulfate, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Folding Boxboard, White Lined Chipboard, Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper), Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper) Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034′′
The Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size is valued at 213.47 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach 347.35 billion by the year 2034 at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Paper and paperboard packaging has become a vital segment within the broader packaging industry, serving applications across diverse product categories, including small-scale uses. The production process for paper-based packaging is relatively straightforward and requires moderate capital investment, enabling participation from a wide range of market players. Primarily functioning as an external protective layer, this packaging format ensures the safe storage, handling, and transportation of goods.
Market growth is being driven by increasing demand from sectors such as healthcare, where paperboard packaging is extensively employed. Rising environmental awareness and a growing consumer preference for sustainable packaging solutions further support this expansion. The food and beverage industry, in particular, is increasingly adopting paper-based alternatives due to their recyclability and lower environmental impact.
Moreover, heightened concerns regarding the ecological effects of plastic packaging have encouraged e-commerce companies to shift toward paper-based materials as a replacement for conventional plastics. This trend is expected to accelerate the adoption of paper and paperboard packaging, reinforcing its role as a critical component of sustainable packaging strategies.
List of Prominent Players in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market:
-
Amcor Plc
Atlantic Packaging
Cascades Inc.
Clearwater Paper Corporation
DS Smith Plc.
Fedrigoni S.P.A.
Georgia-Pacific
International Paper Company
ITC Limited
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Metsa Group
Mondi Group
Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
Oji Holdings Corporation
Packaging Corporation of America
Rengo Co., Ltd.
Shandong Bohui Paper Company Ltd.
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
Sonoco
South Africa Pulp and Paper Industries Ltd.
Stora enso Oyj
Svenska Cellulosa Aktibolaget
UPM
Westrock Company
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The expansion of the paper and paperboard packaging market is primarily driven by an increasing emphasis on environmentally sustainable packaging solutions. Growing consumer preference for recycled and biodegradable materials has bolstered the recovered paper segment.
As sustainability becomes a central focus across industries, paper and paperboard packaging is increasingly recognized as a viable alternative to traditional plastics. Its eco-friendly characteristics, including recyclability and biodegradability, are promoting adoption across sectors such as retail, wholesale, and food services, thereby supporting global market growth.
Challenges:
Despite its environmental advantages, paper and paperboard packaging faces strong competition from flexible plastic packaging, which remains widely utilized by manufacturers and retailers. Flexible plastics are preferred for their lightweight properties, which reduce transportation, storage, and warehousing costs.
They also provide value-added features such as resealability, single-serve convenience, and enhanced shelf appeal. In the food industry, products packaged in flexible pouches often maintain freshness and flavor more effectively than traditional containers, reinforcing the preference for plastic solutions among consumers prioritizing convenience and cost efficiency.
Regional Trends:
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to capture a significant share of the global paper and paperboard packaging market, with robust growth projected over the forecast period. This growth is largely fueled by the rapid expansion of the food and beverage industry in populous nations such as India and China. Rising consumer demand, coupled with increased foreign direct investment by multinational corporations seeking regional opportunities, is further driving market development.
In Europe, Germany has emerged as a key contributor to market growth, supported by strong consumer awareness of recycling practices and initiatives to reduce plastic consumption. The region's commitment to sustainable packaging solutions is fostering steady adoption of paper and paperboard packaging, reinforcing its presence across major European economies.
Recent Developments:
-
In November 2021, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. announced price increases in the domestic market for printing, communication, and industrial paper to all of its agencies. As a result, the company's revenue has increased in the long run.
Segmentation of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market-
By Grade-
-
Solid breached sulfate
Coated unbleached kraft paperboard
Folding boxboard
White lined chipboard
Glassine & greaseproof paper
Label paper
Others
By Type-
-
Corrugated box
Box board
Flexible paper
By Application-
-
Food
Beverage
Healthcare
Personal & Healthcare
Others
By Region-
North America-
-
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe-
-
Germany
The UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
-
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
-
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East and Africa
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
