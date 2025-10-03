Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Barilla Consulting & Affiliates To Host Life Saving Training Classes During Mr. Olympia Week 2025


2025-10-03 05:31:17
EINPresswire/ -- Barilla Consulting and affiliates (Haven Treatment Center, Calvary Placement Agency, Gain Life, Next Gen and Margie Barilla Foundation) are excited to announce their presentation of numerous Life Saving Training classes a few days before the Mr. Olympia event in Las Vegas. These free classes will begin at 8:30AM on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Professional trainers will be in attendance to teach, demonstrate, and answer any additional questions regarding the importance of being knowledgeable in these occurrences.

Our goal is to bring awareness of the impacts of sudden medical emergencies, bystander roles, and importance of properly handling these situations with calmness and readiness.

The classes will be free to the community upon prior RSVP and will incorporate a lunch and learn. Barilla Consulting and affiliates will also be sharing their organization support at the Mr. Olympia Convention Center.

