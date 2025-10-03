Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Centerpoint Energy, Inc. To Host Webcast Of Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call


2025-10-03 04:31:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Date: October 23, 2025

Time: 7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Listen via internet:

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call"

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of June 30, 2025, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.


CONTACT: Robin Rios - (713) 207-6500

MENAFN03102025004107003653ID1110148244

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search