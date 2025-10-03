KFSHRC Madinah Performs Pioneering Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant

EINPresswire/ -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) Madinah has successfully performed the first allogeneic stem cell transplant in the Madinah region for a patient diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.This advanced medical step enables patients with complex blood disorders in Madinah and neighboring areas to receive highly specialized treatment close to their families, without the need to move to other cities.The achievement was made possible through the collaboration of multidisciplinary teams across the hospital, who convened from the earliest stages to establish a comprehensive plan. The plan included the adoption of precise clinical protocols and the development of integrated mechanisms between clinical, nursing, and laboratory departments to meet the complexity of this procedure. These efforts ensured the patient’s stability and safe discharge following the transplant.Stem cell transplantation is considered one of the most complex and sophisticated medical treatments worldwide. It involves replacing a patient’s diseased bone marrow with healthy cells from a matched donor and is used to save the lives of patients with conditions such as leukemia, bone marrow failure, and immune disorders. The procedure requires highly specialized expertise and advanced infrastructure, making its successful implementation at KFSHRC Madinah a significant addition that enhances access to advanced specialty care for patients in Madinah and surrounding regions.KFSHRC Madinah currently operates with 400 beds and delivers specialized services across various fields, including adult and pediatric oncology, ophthalmology, and obstetrics and gynecology. The hospital has also earned 14 training accreditations across multiple medical and nursing specialties.It is worth noting that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It has also been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance 2024 and was listed among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek.

