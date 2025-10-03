Bitcoin Targets New All-Time Highs As Altcoins Prepare To Surge

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Sure! Here's a rewritten, SEO-optimized version of the article with an added introductory paragraph, following your instructions:

In recent weeks, cryptocurrency markets have experienced renewed optimism, driven by significant inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and robust buying activity across major digital assets. As Bitcoin approaches a new all-time high, several altcoins are showing promising breakout potential, signaling a broader crypto rally. Market analysts remain cautiously optimistic but acknowledge critical resistance levels and technical signals that could influence the near-term trend.



Strong inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs suggest bullish momentum, raising expectations for a new all-time high.

Bitcoin nears its all-time high of $124,474, supported by persistent demand from institutional and retail investors.

Leading altcoins like BNB and Solana are breaking out of key resistance levels, indicating a broader market recovery. Technical indicators warn of potential pullbacks, urging traders to stay vigilant at current levels.

The cryptocurrency market has regained upward momentum, with Bitcoin leading the charge. The flagship digital asset surged close to $123,900 on Friday, edging toward its all-time high of $124,474. What's fueling this rally is a surge of institutional interest, exemplified by over $2.25 billion inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs since Monday, signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. This influx of capital underscores increasing confidence in Bitcoin's potential to reach new heights, with some analysts projecting prices could soar to $150,000 by year's end, driven by its continued role as a safe haven asset alongside gold.

Crypto market data daily overview. Source: Coin360

While the outlook remains positive, analysts advise caution. Trader Roman noted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on Bitcoin's weekly and monthly charts shows bearish divergence, indicating potential for a short-term correction. He warned traders to“be careful holding here,” as overbought conditions could lead to profit-taking or a temporary pullback before the next leg higher.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin broke above the critical $117,500 resistance on Wednesday, signaling a resurgence of buyers. The pair now hovers near the all-time high of $124,474, where selling pressure is expected to intensify. A sharp decline below this level and a drop below $117,500 could see Bitcoin consolidate between $107,000 and $124,474 before the next move. Conversely, if bulls push the price above $124,474, a rally toward $141,948 could be on the horizon, potentially marking a new peak for Bitcoin's historic rally.

BTC /USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum Price Outlook

Ethereum (ETH ) has demonstrated resilience, closing above the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $4,309 on Wednesday and reaching resistance at the recent high. The 20-day EMA is gradually turning upward, supported by RSI readings in positive territory, indicating bullish momentum. Should buyers maintain control, ETH could retest the all-time high of $4,957. However, a dip below the 20-day EMA could see ETH slip back to $4,060, signaling a potential pause before further upside.

XRP and Altcoin Breakouts

XRP attempted to break above its downtrend line on Thursday but was unable to close above it. Current efforts to hold above this critical line could invalidate the bearish pattern, opening the door for a rally toward $3.20 and possibly $3.38. A breakdown below the moving averages, however, would suggest the rally was a false breakout, increasing downside risk.

Other Market Movers

Binance Coin (BNB) surged past $1,084, reaching new all-time highs and breaking out of its ascending channel. Support from the 20-day EMA at $1,004 and the channel's breakout suggest sustained bullish momentum, with targets higher at $1,252. Likewise, Solana (SOL ) rebounded above its uptrend line, with potential to test $260, while Dogecoin (DOGE ) continues within a consolidation range but shows signs of bullish triangle formation. Cardano (ADA ) and Hyperliquid (HYPE ) are also showing promising technical setups, hinting at a broader recovery across the crypto markets.

While optimism prevails, traders are advised to remain attentive to technical signals and resistance levels, as the crypto markets can experience sudden reversals amid geopolitical and macroeconomic developments. Overall, the current momentum suggests a bullish phase, but caution is key in navigating these volatile markets.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.