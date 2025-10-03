São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 3, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Opera Queen (Queen tribute) at Blue Note (Paulista), Phil Collins Carrossel by Ademir Dancona at Blue Note (late set), Oriente & Haikaiss at Audio (Barra Funda/Água Branca), and Anderson Noise at Major Bar (República).

Also notable: Yomply with Nosedrip & Bayete at Caracol Bar (Vila Buarque) and Summit House Music with DJ Nyack & DUE at Katarina Bar (República).



Why picked: High-production tribute in a seated, great-sounding room right on Avenida Paulista.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)

Website: bluenotesp/shows Tickets: Eventim - Opera Queen



Why picked: One-night Phil Collins/Genesis tribute by a powerhouse drummer-vocalist-ideal after the early show.

Start: 22:30

Address: Av. Paulista , 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)

Website: bluenotesp/shows Tickets: Eventim - Phil Collins Carrossel



Why picked: Big-room rap energy with two veteran crews and a crowd that sings every hook.

Start: portas 21:00

Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Barra Funda / Água Branca

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com - event Tickets: Ticket360 - Oriente & Haikaiss



Why picked: Pioneer of Brazilian techno in an intimate downtown club-solid late-night option.

Start: portas 19:00 (sets ao longo da noite)

Address: R. Major Sertório, 347, República Info: Songkick - Anderson Noise



Caracol Bar - Yomply c/ Nosedrip & Bayete - Start: 22:00; Address: R. Jaguaribe, 76, Vila Buarque; Tickets/agenda: shotgun (Caracol) / Songkick listing. Katarina Bar - Summit House Music (DJ Nyack & DUE) - Start: 21:00; Address: Av. São Luís, 272, República; Tickets/agenda: shotgun / Bandsintown page.

19:30 arrive on Paulista → 20:00 Opera Queen at Blue Note → stay for the 22:30 Phil Collins Carrossel (same venue) → after 23:30 pick: quick ride to Major Bar (República) for Anderson Noise, or head to Caracol (Vila Buarque) for Nosedrip; alternative hip-hop route: start 21:00 at Audio (Barra Funda), then slide downtown for a late club stop.



Paulista ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Centro runs 15–30 min by app rides off-peak; set a pickup point after big shows.

Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Keep phones zipped and go door-to-door late. Blue Note is seated; arriving early improves table choice. Downtown clubs may have lines after 23:00.

Note: Listings verified for Friday, Oct 3, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.