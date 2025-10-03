Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 3, 2025


2025-10-03 03:15:19
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Opera Queen (Queen tribute) at Blue Note (Paulista), Phil Collins Carrossel by Ademir Dancona at Blue Note (late set), Oriente & Haikaiss at Audio (Barra Funda/Água Branca), and Anderson Noise at Major Bar (República).

Also notable: Yomply with Nosedrip & Bayete at Caracol Bar (Vila Buarque) and Summit House Music with DJ Nyack & DUE at Katarina Bar (República).

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Opera Queen (tribute to Queen)
  • Why picked: High-production tribute in a seated, great-sounding room right on Avenida Paulista.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Opera Queen
Blue Note São Paulo - Phil Collins Carrossel por Ademir Dancona (late tribute set)
  • Why picked: One-night Phil Collins/Genesis tribute by a powerhouse drummer-vocalist-ideal after the early show.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Av. Paulista , 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Phil Collins Carrossel
Audio - Oriente & Haikaiss (hip-hop double bill)
  • Why picked: Big-room rap energy with two veteran crews and a crowd that sings every hook.
  • Start: portas 21:00
  • Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Barra Funda / Água Branca
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com - event
  • Tickets: Ticket360 - Oriente & Haikaiss
Major Bar - Anderson Noise (techno)
  • Why picked: Pioneer of Brazilian techno in an intimate downtown club-solid late-night option.
  • Start: portas 19:00 (sets ao longo da noite)
  • Address: R. Major Sertório, 347, República
  • Info: Songkick - Anderson Noise
Also notable
  • Caracol Bar - Yomply c/ Nosedrip & Bayete - Start: 22:00; Address: R. Jaguaribe, 76, Vila Buarque; Tickets/agenda: shotgun (Caracol) / Songkick listing.
  • Katarina Bar - Summit House Music (DJ Nyack & DUE) - Start: 21:00; Address: Av. São Luís, 272, República; Tickets/agenda: shotgun / Bandsintown page.
Suggested route

19:30 arrive on Paulista → 20:00 Opera Queen at Blue Note → stay for the 22:30 Phil Collins Carrossel (same venue) → after 23:30 pick: quick ride to Major Bar (República) for Anderson Noise, or head to Caracol (Vila Buarque) for Nosedrip; alternative hip-hop route: start 21:00 at Audio (Barra Funda), then slide downtown for a late club stop.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Paulista ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Centro runs 15–30 min by app rides off-peak; set a pickup point after big shows.
  • Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Keep phones zipped and go door-to-door late.
  • Blue Note is seated; arriving early improves table choice. Downtown clubs may have lines after 23:00.

Note: Listings verified for Friday, Oct 3, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

MENAFN03102025007421016031ID1110148150

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search