Sean 'Diddy' Combs To Be Sentenced Today: How Long Can The Disgraced Music Mogul Be Sentenced For?

Sean"Diddy" Combs will learn his fate at a Manhattan federal courtroom on Friday, October 3, after being convicted on prostitution-related charges earlier this year.

The eight-week trial, which wrapped in July, ended with a split verdict; the disgraced music mogul was acquitted of the most serious accusations – sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, but was found guilty on two counts of transporting people for prostitution.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian , who will decide the sentence, has signalled that Combs is unlikely to be freed soon. He twice rejected bail for the rapper, who has been jailed at a federal detention center in Brooklyn since his arrest a year ago.

The disgraced music mogul, Diddy, will appear in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Friday, October 3, at 8 AM EDT (5:30 PM IST) to learn his fate for the coming years.

Where to watch the Diddy sentencing?

Unlike other high-profile cases, Diddy's sentencing on Friday, October 3, will not be televised, just as his trial hearing was.

The verdict, however, will be covered by several news portals outside the courtroom.

According to news agency AP, under the Mann Act , conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution carries a maximum of 10 years each, leaving Diddy facing as much as 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said that he should spend more than 11 years in prison for his conviction and have urged the judge to reject leniency, stating that witnesses fear for their safety if he is released.

Diddy will“not be punished for any crimes of which he was acquitted, of course, but punishment for his crimes of conviction must take into account the manner in which he committed them,” prosecutors said.

However, the hip-hop mogul's lawyers want him freed now, saying the long sentence sought by prosecutors is“wildly out of proportion” to the crime.

Judge Subramanian has lots to consider in sentencing Sean Combs. He will be weighing a lot more than what's said in court on Friday.

Leading up to the hearing, prosecutors and defense lawyers submitted lengthy arguments detailing what they think the penalty should be.

Then there are federal sentencing guidelines, which probation officials say suggest a penalty of around 5 years and 10 months to 7 years and 3 months.

