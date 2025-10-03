US Government Shutdown Delays Jobs Report, Leaving Economists Searching For Alternatives. All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States economy is being left in the dark after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) was forced to delay its monthly job report due to the ongoing government shutdown. The highly anticipated release, scheduled for October 3, was expected to provide fresh insights into a labor market showing signs of strain, reported The Washington Post.

Without the report, economists said they are 'flying blind' at a critical time, according to the Washington Post. Erica Groshen, an economist at Cornell University and the one who led the Bureau of Labor Statistics during the 2013 shutdown, told the publication,“We are flying blind right as the economy could be turning.”

Hiring has slowed, unemployment has been edging higher, and private companies reported the steepest job losses in more than two years. The Federal Reserve, which relies heavily on official data to set interest rates, is now facing an unusually uncertain path ahead, the report added.

Why the job report matters

The jobs report is often referred to as 'the most important piece of economic information'. The report summarizes employment levels, growth in wages, and participation rates behind the employment data. This information is critical for Wall Street, policymakers, and everyday Americans to make decisions about interest rates affecting mortgages, loans, and credit cards.

Maria Flynn, CEO of Jobs for the Future, and a former US Department of Labor official, told USA Today,“The fact that we don't have it right now is a very big deal.”

What economists are tracking instead

According to the USA Today report, in the absence of government data, experts are turning to private and real-time indicators. These indicators include:

The ADP National Employment Report which showed that private companies cut 32,000 jobs in September.

The Challenger, Gray & Christmas survey which reported that the hiring plans have been the weakest since 2009.

Homebase Main Street Health report found that small business workforce participation was down by 3.6 per cent, and hours worked dropped by 4.7%.

Job boards like ZipRecruiter, Indeed, and LinkedIn are offering real-time signals on hiring activity.

Freight and housing data of the railroads, ports, and groups like the National Association of Realtors are also being used by economists. These figures are helping fill the gap but often lack the depth and consistency of government statistics, the report added.

Risks of flying blind

The shutdown's length will determine its economic damage. Previous closures had limited effects, but economists have warned the current one could prove more disruptive if it drags on, stated The Washington Post report. It added that a shutdown lasting weeks risks spooking investors, raising unemployment, and creating long-term uncertainty.

Mark Hamrick of Bankrate told USA Today that the missing October report was expected to show 50,000 jobs added with unemployment at 4.3%. Without confirmation, though, policymakers are left guessing.

For the Federal Reserve, which meets later this month, the missing data creates a major challenge. Decisions on whether to cut interest rates further will now rest on a patchwork of private data and incomplete signals.

FAQsQ: Why was the jobs report delayed?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics furloughed staff and paused data collection because of the government shutdown.

Q: How long can the economy function without official data?

Short-term shutdowns may have little effect, but economists say longer delays could alter forecasts and investor confidence.

Q: What data are economists using instead?

They are turning to private sources such as ADP, Homebase, and job boards, as well as freight and housing market data.