Guyana Labour Minister Highlights People-Centered Vision At ILO Summit

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – The government of Guyana continues to charter a course that promotes the rights of workers, keeping with international labour practices, as stated in minister of labour and manpower planning, Keoma Griffith, in his speech at the 20th American Regional Meeting of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The minister shared Guyana's plan to achieve a 10.3 per cent GDP growth in 2025 that is inclusive and focused on a people-centred social contract.

“Guyana's GDP growth is projected at 10.3 percent in 2025, which undoubtedly makes us one of the fastest growing economies within this region,” the minister said.

Key takeaways from the minister's address

Balancing Growth and Rights: Minister Griffith highlighted that Guyana recognises that” economic growth, job creation and labour rights are not mutually exclusive elements” but that they are “mutually reinforcing concepts inherent in the grand scheme of social justice.”

Future of Work Preparation: In this regard, the minister noted that the government is making aggressive investments in human capital and the development of skills that would prepare its citizens for the “digital and green economy.”

National Vision: The vision, guided by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is one where Guyana is seen as both an energy leader and technology innovator.

Key Transitions: The Labour minister explained to the plenary that Guyana's approach to global transitions includes the Green Energy Investment Plan. This, he explained, is essentially designed to create new industries and decent jobs. Additionally, the “Digital Trends transition strategy, uncovered by the establishment of an AI hyperscale data centre, will foster a fintech ecosystem and accelerate private investment.”

ILO Partnership: In his address, Minister Griffith revealed that Guyana is partnering with the ILO on its third Decent Work Country Program (2025-2030), as this will give priority to expanding opportunities in the green and digital economies and advance workers' rights.

Regional Collaboration: The nation is “working closely” with its CARICOM partners to create a labour migration policy that will strengthen resilience against issues like brain drain in the region.

The minister expressed that Guyana's comprehensive approach to development, supported by partnership with the ILO, positions the country for sustained, inclusive prosperity in the years ahead.

The 20th American Regional Meeting of the ILO is being held from October 1-3 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The Guyanese delegation is being led by minister Griffith and accompanied by presidential advisor Joseph Hamilton and other officials.

According to the ministry, the delegation will participate in a high-level dialogue centred on employment, social protection, sustainable development, and the eradication of child labour.

