MP Outlines Priorities For Supporting Idps In 2026

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Member of Parliament Maksym Tkachenko, a member of the parliamentary Temporary Special Commission on the Protection of Property and Non-Property Rights of Internally Displaced Persons and Other Persons Affected by the Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (TSC), in a comment to Ukrinform.

“As of 2025, the number of officially registered IDPs in Ukraine is about 5 million people, although the actual figure may be higher due to unofficial movements and people returning,” he noted.

According to him, the issue of safeguarding the rights of internally displaced persons remains unresolved at the state level.

The MP reminded that the budget for next year envisions reduced funding for subsistence payments to IDPs,“although the number of displaced persons is growing.”

“It is extremely important for us that the country's main financial document include real mechanisms to support IDPs. As members of the parliamentary commission on the protection of IDPs' rights, we have submitted our proposals to the draft state budget,” Tkachenko emphasized.

He underlined that the 2026 budget proposes creating“real mechanisms of support,” making state policy more effective, and helping IDPs integrate into new communities.

Tkachenko noted that MPs have identified strengthening social protection as one of the key priorities. In particular, it is planned to maintain and, if possible, increase the amount of assistance for IDPs in urgent need.

Russians intensify attacks near Antonivskyi and railway bridges in Kherson region

“Housing is the most pressing issue for all IDPs. Almost all housing programs function in a limited way for displaced persons... We propose earmarking funds for the development of housing programs for IDPs, including the construction of social housing and compensation for rent,” the MP stressed.

According to him, it is necessary to expand various mechanisms for engaging private housing stock and to create social housing.

At the same time, the member of the parliamentary TSC highlighted that another priority is employment and retraining of IDPs, as well as creating new jobs.

In addition, MPs aim to expand support for vulnerable categories of IDPs, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, and those in need of psychological assistance.

“Funding for IDP protection programs must be increased to create a strong link between all stakeholders,” Tkachenko stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the draft state budget for 2026 allocates UAH 72 billion for all IDP support programs, most of it for subsistence payments.