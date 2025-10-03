Russian Army Shell Komyshany In Kherson Region, Two Civilians Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram .

“Two residents of Komyshany, who were caught in Russian shelling in the morning, were taken to the hospital,” the report said.

The men, aged 33 and 59, were diagnosed with blast injuries and post-concussion syndrome. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As reported by Ukrinform, at approximately 10 a.m. on October 3, a 56-year-old woman from Kherson was injured as a result of enemy shelling of the Korabelnyi district.

At noon, the Russian army shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring a 35-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman

Russian occupiers struck the village of Zelenivka in the Kherson community, causing destruction. Men aged 45, 66, and 68 suffered post-concussion syndrome, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.

