Protests In Landi Kotal Against Isreali Aggression And Arrest Of Volunteers Including Mushtaq Ahmad Khan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Landi Kotal witnessed a strong protest organized by Jamaat-e-Islami against ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the attack by Israeli forces on the Global Samoud Flotilla.

Demonstrators expressed deep anger over the arrest of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan along with other volunteers who were part of the humanitarian mission.

Addressing the gathering, Jamaat-e-Islami Landi Kotal Ameer Murad Hussain Afridi, Zar Shah Shinwari, Syed Hakeem Shinwari, and Syed Muqtadar Shah Afridi condemned Israeli brutality, declaring it intolerable and urging the international community to take immediate notice.

Murad Hussain Afridi praised Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan for joining the flotilla, stating that he had made Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah proud. He further said that the ongoing aggression in Gaza was being carried out at the behest of the United States, while Trump's 21-point Gaza plan was a grave injustice to Palestinians that must be completely rejected.

The speakers demanded that the Government of Pakistan take concrete steps for the immediate release of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and other Pakistani volunteers. They criticized the government's silence over atrocities in Gaza, calling it both shameful and regrettable.

Reaffirming Pakistan's historic stance, they emphasized that the country, in line with Quaid-e-Azam's vision, would never recognize Israel. Murad Hussain Afridi also strongly criticized the Prime Minister's recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags, chanted anti-Israel slogans, and raised demands for the release of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan. A large number of Jamaat-e-Islami workers as well as ordinary citizens took part in the demonstration.

According to Jamaat-e-Islami, similar protests were held across the province.