Computation Ltd. Launches City-Wide Electronics Recycling Drive In Toronto
From laptops and desktops to cell phones, printers, and small appliances, the initiative encourages both households and businesses to safely recycle unwanted electronics instead of sending them to landfills. By offering convenient collection options, Computation Ltd. is making it easier than ever for Torontonians to embrace eco-friendly practices.
A Growing Environmental Challenge
Electronic waste (e-waste) is one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally. Improper disposal can lead to hazardous materials seeping into soil and water, while valuable resources such as copper, gold, and rare earth metals go to waste. Computation Ltd.'s recycling drive addresses this urgent issue by ensuring devices are processed responsibly, with a focus on reuse, parts harvesting, and safe material recovery.
Secure and Responsible Recycling
In addition to protecting the environment, Computation Ltd. emphasizes data security. All hard drives and storage media collected during the drive will undergo certified data wiping or secure destruction , giving both businesses and individuals peace of mind.
Community-Focused Approach
The city-wide program will feature drop-off locations, collection events, and scheduled pickups throughout Toronto. Computation Ltd. is also partnering with community organizations, schools, and local businesses to extend its reach and make electronics recyclin accessible to all residents.
Quote from Computation Ltd.
“Technology changes quickly, but that doesn't mean yesterday's devices should become tomorrow's problem,” said a spokesperson for Computation Ltd.“Our recycling drive is about more than just responsible disposal – it's about protecting our environment, recovering valuable materials, and making Toronto a greener, smarter city.”
Get Involved
Residents and businesses can participate by scheduling a pickup or visiting one of Computation's designated drop-off sites. More details on accepted items and recycling guidelines are available at .
About Computation Ltd.
Computation Ltd. has been serving Toronto and the GTA with expert computer services, IT support, and sustainable electronics recycling for over 20 years. With a commitment to innovation, security, and environmental responsibility, Computation helps individuals and organizations manage technology efficiently while minimizing ecological impact.
