AAJ Recognizes Partner Kyle Ring For Service To The Cause Of Justice

Kyle Ring, an Indianapolis personal injury lawyer , doesn't just represent injured families-he fights for them with the intensity of someone who knows what it's like to face life's biggest battles. That dedication has now earned him the American Association for Justice's Roxanne Barton Conlin Certificate of Recognition, a distinction reserved for attorneys who go above and beyond to strengthen the voice of injured people in our justice system.







The award recognizes something that goes far deeper than courtroom victories. Ring earned this honor through years of building the infrastructure that helps personal injury lawyers nationwide better serve their clients-fundraising, educating fellow attorneys, and creating the support systems that make justice possible for families when they need it most.

Ring has spent more than a decade taking on the cases that matter most: the devastating truck crashes, the life-changing car accidents, the traumatic brain injuries that turn families' worlds upside down overnight. He knows that skilled legal advocacy often stands between financial recovery and financial ruin. And he's built his entire practice around that reality.

His foundation came from eight hard-fought years at a respected Terre Haute firm, where he cut his teeth on complex wrongful death, truck crash, and nursing home cases. When Ring joined Doehrman Buba Ring in 2019, he brought that battle-tested experience to the highest-stakes cases across Indiana and beyond. But here's what really sets him apart: Ring doesn't just understand the law-he understands what his clients are going through.

That understanding runs deeper than most attorneys can claim: Ring is a cancer survivor. He's navigated the fear, the uncertainty, the sheer determination it takes to rebuild when your life gets turned upside down. That experience didn't just change him-it made him a better advocate for every client fighting to put their lives back together after someone else's negligence.

Ring has turned that personal journey into powerful community impact. He actively fundraises for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society , transforming his own recovery into hope for others facing similar battles. His service extends throughout Central Indiana, where he has volunteered with Gleaners Food Bank and Second Helpings to fight food insecurity, supported struggling families through Families First, and mentored local youth through Carmel Dad's Club and Cub Scouts. The same fierce dedication he brings to the courtroom shows up everywhere Ring serves.

The legal community has taken notice of Ring's exceptional commitment. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association and co-chairs the AAJ PAC Development Committee for Indiana-roles that ensure personal injury attorneys have the resources they need to win for their clients. At national seminars, Ring teaches other car accident attorneys about truck crash litigation, brain injury case development, and the kind of courtroom advocacy that gets results.

Ring approaches every case with a simple but powerful philosophy: injured people deserve more than just legal representation-they deserve an advocate who understands what's really at stake. Whether he's fighting for a family shattered by a truck accident or standing up for someone with a traumatic brain injury, Ring brings both sharp legal skills and genuine understanding to every battle.

