Invitation: Straumann Group 2025 Third-Quarter Results Webcast
Time : 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET
Straumann Group will publish its 2025 third-quarter results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 , at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.
The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts, and journalists. The Group's top management will review the performance and answer questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.
The webcast can be accessed via and a recording will be available afterwards.
Should you wish to ask a question during the Q&A, please pre-register for the conference call using this link . We also recommend downloading the presentation in advance via the direct link in the media release at before joining the conference call.
With kind regards
Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment