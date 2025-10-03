Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invitation: Straumann Group 2025 Third-Quarter Results Webcast


2025-10-03 02:08:27
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Date : Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time : 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET

Straumann Group will publish its 2025 third-quarter results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 , at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts, and journalists. The Group's top management will review the performance and answer questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.

The webcast can be accessed via and a recording will be available afterwards.

Should you wish to ask a question during the Q&A, please pre-register for the conference call using this link . We also recommend downloading the presentation in advance via the direct link in the media release at before joining the conference call.

