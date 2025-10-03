ACG Metals Limited To Present At The Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACG Metals Limited (LSE: ACG), listed in London and operating a copper-gold Gediktepe mine in Turkey, focused on the consolidation of the copper sector, today announced that Artem Volynets, CEO, and Patrick Henze, CFO will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on October 7, 2025.

DATE : October 7th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 7th – 15th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

About ACG Metals Limited

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024, generating close to $90m in free cash flow and that cash generation is expected to significantly increase with transaction to the copper production.

ACG's team has extensive operational and M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

For more information about ACG, please visit:

CONTACTS:

Palatine

Communications Advisor

Conal Walsh / James Gilheany/ Kelsey Traynor/ Richard Seed

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...