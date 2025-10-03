ACG Metals Limited To Present At The Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7Th
NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACG Metals Limited (LSE: ACG), listed in London and operating a copper-gold Gediktepe mine in Turkey, focused on the consolidation of the copper sector, today announced that Artem Volynets, CEO, and Patrick Henze, CFO will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on October 7, 2025.
DATE : October 7th
TIME: 12:00 PM ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 7th – 15th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at .
About ACG Metals Limited
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024, generating close to $90m in free cash flow and that cash generation is expected to significantly increase with transaction to the copper production.
ACG's team has extensive operational and M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.
For more information about ACG, please visit:
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
CONTACTS:
Palatine
Communications Advisor
Conal Walsh / James Gilheany/ Kelsey Traynor/ Richard Seed
...
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
