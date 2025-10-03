Achieving UKCA: Comprehensive Guidance For Manufacturers Facing Regulatory Shifts - 1 Day Online Training Course, Oct 21, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Navigating the evolving UK medical device regulations, including new Post-Market Surveillance rules, presents growth opportunities for manufacturers. Key aspects include understanding UKCA vs. CE marking, aligning conformity assessments, and addressing Northern Ireland market needs, ensuring compliance and strategic advantage.

Since 1 January 2021, the landscape for placing medical devices on the UK market has undergone significant change. With further major reform to the UK's regulatory framework for medical devices scheduled for 2025 and 2026, the sector is entering a critical period of transition.

A key milestone in this reform is the introduction of a new Post-Market Surveillance (PMS) regulation for medical devices in Great Britain, which came into force on 16 June 2025.

These developments present growing challenges for medical device manufacturers, regulators, and conformity assessment bodies alike. The evolving requirements will directly impact technical documentation, labelling, logistics, and overall regulatory compliance.

This course, designed for medical device manufacturers, provides essential guidance to help stakeholders understand and navigate the UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking process in the context of these regulatory shifts, ensuring readiness, compliance, and strategic alignment in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Benefits of attending



Understand the requirements to achieve UKCA

Know the differences between UKCA and CE marking

Learn how to align your conformity assessment procedures to meet UKCA and CE marking requirements Consider the requirements for the Northern Ireland market

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



Medical device professionals who wish to gain knowledge and understanding of the new UKCA requirements

Regulatory affairs managers

Medical device manufacturers Business development managers

Course Agenda:

UK Medical Device Regulation and your obligations



The UK medical device regulations explained

Transitional arrangements

The use of standards in the UK UK guidance for medical devices

UKCA marking explained (placement of UK CA mark)



Registering as a manufacturer to sell medical devices in the UK

Registering medical devices in the UK

The role of the UK responsible person UK conformity assessment bodies

Technical files and UK declaration of conformity



UKCA technical file versus EU technical documentation, differences and similarities

Aligning your conformity assessment procedures New Post-market surveillance regulation for medical devices in Great Britain

UKNI marking and the future



The process in Northern Ireland Proposed future changes to UK regulations

Workshop - case study on obtaining the UKCA mark

Workshop feedback

