Achieving UKCA: Comprehensive Guidance For Manufacturers Facing Regulatory Shifts - 1 Day Online Training Course, Oct 21, 2025
Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) Marking for Medical Devices Training Course (Oct 21, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Since 1 January 2021, the landscape for placing medical devices on the UK market has undergone significant change. With further major reform to the UK's regulatory framework for medical devices scheduled for 2025 and 2026, the sector is entering a critical period of transition.
A key milestone in this reform is the introduction of a new Post-Market Surveillance (PMS) regulation for medical devices in Great Britain, which came into force on 16 June 2025.
These developments present growing challenges for medical device manufacturers, regulators, and conformity assessment bodies alike. The evolving requirements will directly impact technical documentation, labelling, logistics, and overall regulatory compliance.
This course, designed for medical device manufacturers, provides essential guidance to help stakeholders understand and navigate the UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking process in the context of these regulatory shifts, ensuring readiness, compliance, and strategic alignment in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.
Benefits of attending
- Understand the requirements to achieve UKCA Know the differences between UKCA and CE marking Learn how to align your conformity assessment procedures to meet UKCA and CE marking requirements Consider the requirements for the Northern Ireland market
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- Medical device professionals who wish to gain knowledge and understanding of the new UKCA requirements Regulatory affairs managers Medical device manufacturers Business development managers
Course Agenda:
UK Medical Device Regulation and your obligations
- The UK medical device regulations explained Transitional arrangements The use of standards in the UK UK guidance for medical devices
UKCA marking explained (placement of UK CA mark)
- Registering as a manufacturer to sell medical devices in the UK Registering medical devices in the UK The role of the UK responsible person UK conformity assessment bodies
Technical files and UK declaration of conformity
- UKCA technical file versus EU technical documentation, differences and similarities Aligning your conformity assessment procedures New Post-market surveillance regulation for medical devices in Great Britain
UKNI marking and the future
- The process in Northern Ireland Proposed future changes to UK regulations
Workshop - case study on obtaining the UKCA mark
Workshop feedback
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment