Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tech Advancements And Regional Market Strategies Shaping Pharmacogenomics, 2025-2033


2025-10-03 12:01:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The pharmacogenomics market offers growth opportunities through rising demand for precision medicine, targeting chronic diseases, and cancer therapies. Advances in technology and increased R&D enhance drug safety and efficacy. Major players and expanding healthcare infrastructure support market expansion.

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacogenomics Market Report by Technology, Application, End User, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global pharmacogenomics market size is projected to grow from USD 8.6 Billion in 2024 to USD 17.0 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.55% from 2025 to 2033.

The pharmaceutical sector's growth worldwide is a key driver of market expansion. There's an increasing demand for precision medicines due to rising chronic lifestyle diseases, with targeted drug therapies offering minimal side effects. Pharmacogenomics plays a critical role in cancer treatment, optimizing the effectiveness and minimizing the adverse effects of chemotherapy and targeted therapies.

Technological advancements, such as pharmacogenomic biomarker labeling, further contribute to this field by reducing adverse drug reactions and enhancing clinical outcomes. Additionally, heightened R&D activities and improved healthcare infrastructure are pivotal in driving market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented into various sub-segments, analyzed with forecasts at global, regional, and country levels from 2025-2033, based on technology, application, and end users.

Breakup by Technology:

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction
  • Microarray
  • DNA Sequencing
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • Electrophoresis
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Oncology
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Neurological Diseases
  • Psychiatry
  • Pain Management
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

  • North America:United States, Canada
  • Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others
  • Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others
  • Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered:

  • How big is the pharmacogenomics market?
  • What is the future outlook of the pharmacogenomics market?
  • What are the key factors driving the pharmacogenomics market?
  • Which are the leading companies in the global pharmacogenomics market?

    Companies Featured in the Report:

    • Abbott Laboratories
    • AstraZeneca plc
    • Bayer AG
    • Becton Dickinson and Company
    • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
    • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
    • GlaxoSmithKline plc
    • Illumina Inc.
    • Johnson & Johnson
    • Merck KGaA
    • Myriad Genetics Inc.
    • Qiagen N.V.
    • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

