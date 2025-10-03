Transgene To Present New Immunological Data From Phase I Trial Of Individualized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine, TG4050, At SITC 2025

Poster details

Title:“ Profiling of the neoantigen-specific T cell response after adjuvant TG4050 individualized therapeutic vaccination in a randomized Phase 1 trial for locally advanced resected HPV negative HNSCC ”.



Poster and abstract number: 502

Date: November 8, 2025 Author: C. Le Tourneau

The abstract will be available on the SITC website on November 4, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.

TG4050 is an individualized immunotherapy being developed for solid tumors that is based on Transgene's myvac® technology and powered by NEC's longstanding artificial intelligence (AI) expertise. TG4050 is being evaluated in a randomized multicenter Phase I/II clinical trial as a single agent in the adjuvant treatment of HPV-negative head and neck cancers (NCT04183166 ).

Transgene previously presented in a rapid oral presentation at the ASCO conference in June 2025, that all patients from Phase I who received TG4050 remained disease-free after a minimum of 2-year follow-up , comparing favorably to the observational arm which saw 3 out of 16 patients relapse during the same time period.

Transgene and NEC are continuing the joint development of TG4050 in this indication with a Phase II extension of the trial , which is currently enrolling patients.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company's lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The Company has other viral vector-based assets, including BT-001, an oncolytic virus based on the Invir® viral backbone, which is in clinical development. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel immunotherapies.

With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

