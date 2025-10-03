HISUN Canada Partners With Dabadu And Santander Consumer Bank To Launch A Digitally Driven Powersports Retail Experience

EINPresswire/ -- New National Program Brings AI-Powered CRM, Digital Retailing, and Seamless Financing to HISUN Dealerships Across CanadaHISUN Canada, a leading provider of utility and recreational vehicles, today announced a national partnership with Dabadu, a Canadian software leader in automotive and powersports CRM, and Santander Consumer Bank Canada, a top lender in the powersports industry. This collaboration positions Dabadu as HISUN’s Digital Enablement Partner and Santander as the Preferred Lending Partner, together delivering a fully modernized retail experience for HISUN dealers and their customers.Through this partnership, HISUN dealerships across Canada will be equipped with a next-generation digital platform that integrates lead management, credit applications, digital retail tools, and lender connectivity — all within a single streamlined interface. This initiative is set to simplify dealership operations, improve approval speed, and drive higher customer satisfaction throughout the sales journey.“At HISUN Canada, we’re committed to giving our dealers the tools they need to thrive in today’s retail landscape,” said Joe Tranter, General Manager, HISUN Canada. “With Dabadu’s robust digital retailing platform and Santander Consumer Bank’s trusted lending solutions, we’re empowering our dealer network with a full-stack, frictionless sales experience; designed to drive growth, trust, and profitability.”A Unified Solution for Modern Powersports RetailAs part of this program, HISUN dealers will benefit from:• Dabadu XRM: An all-in-one retail management platform featuring AI-powered lead management, workflow automation, and omnichannel communications• Dabadu One ID: A unified verification engine that combines identity, credit, income, and fraud verification into one frictionless workflow• Dabadu Lender Network: Embedded lender access, starting with Santander Consumer Bank Canada allowing instant credit application submission directly within the HISUN-branded CRM interface• Digital Retailing Tools: HISUN-specific lead capture, trade-in, quoting, and tracking tools designed to drive more efficient, higher-converting transactions“HISUN’s forward-thinking approach to digital retail is exactly what the powersports industry needs,” said Pulkit Arora, Founder & CEO of Dabadu. “We’re proud to support their dealer network with technology that not only simplifies operations but creates meaningful connections between dealers, lenders, and customers.”“We are excited to support HISUN’s growing presence in Canada,” added Galen Gower, Vice President Corporate Strategy of Santander Consumer Bank. “This agreement will allow us to provide HISUN dealers with our leading products and services, helping them to boost their digital sales capabilities with fast, flexible financing options for their customers.”About HISUN CanadaHISUN Motors Canada is a premier distributor of UTVs, ATVs, and electric mobility vehicles across the country. With a commitment to innovation, affordability, and dealer-first values, HISUN continues to grow its footprint in the Canadian powersports industry.About Dabadu AIDabadu is a Canadian software platform redefining automotive and powersports retail through AI-powered CRM, digital retailing, identity verification, and direct lender integration. Built for OEMs, dealers, and lenders, Dabadu simplifies operations and accelerates revenue with a flexible and modern tech stack.About Santander Consumer Bank CanadaSantander Consumer Bank is a fully licensed Bank in Canada since 2025. It is specialized in auto finance and is part of Banco Santander’s Digital Consumer Bank global business which encompasses the auto finance and consumer lending activity of the Group in 26 countries, with a relevant presence in Europe, North America and South America.About Banco Santander (SAN SM)Banco Santander (SAN SM) is a leading commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain. It is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. The group’s activities are consolidated into five global businesses: Retail & Commercial Banking, Digital Consumer Bank, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Wealth Management & Insurance and Payments (PagoNxt and Cards). This operating model allows the bank to better leverage its unique combination of global scale and local leadership. Santander aims to be the best open financial services platform providing services to individuals, SMEs, corporates, financial institutions and governments. In the first half of 2025, Banco Santander had €1.3 trillion in total funds, 176 million customers, 7,700 branches and 204,000 employees.

