Virbac : Declaration Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights 09/2025
|Date
|Total number of shares representing the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|September, 30 2025
|8 390 660
|Gross total of voting rights : 12 705 441
|Net total* of voting rights : 12 692 605
Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.
VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: ...
Website:
Attachment
-
Total_nb_of_voting_rights_and_shares_30_09_2025
