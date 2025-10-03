Sienna Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results Release Date And Conference Call
The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1 - 800 - 715 - 9871 , conference ID: 1823023 . A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website . The webcast of the call will be available for replay until November 14, 2026 and archived on Sienna's website.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 14,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit .
For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing
(905) 477-4006 extension 3030
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment