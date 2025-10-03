Chevron Refinery Fire Continues In El Segundo With Road Closures In Place Mayor Chris Calls For Probe: Top 10 Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint) A large fire erupted at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo, California on Thursday night, producing massive flames that could be seen from miles away. Authorities advised residents to remain indoors. By early Friday, the blaze had been contained and city officials confirmed there was no danger to the public. No evacuation orders were issued.

However,“there is still an active fire and road closures remain in place,” the statement mentioned, according to AP.

Chevron refinery fire in el segundo: Top 10 updatesResidents living near the Chevron El Segundo Refinery said feeling a rumble before spotting the flames. Sam Daugherty, who told KABC-TV he resides 10 blocks away and started packing a bag in a tensed situation, adding,“Pretty much the whole sky was orange."

2. Firefighters arrived at 9:30 pm and managed to keep the fire confined to a single area of the refinery, El Segundo Fire Department Division Chief Casey Snow informed CNN. Snow said,“We're applying water to it – to the gasoline and diesel fuel that's burning ... We're working on cooling everything until fuel burns itself out.”

3. El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS that the city's fire station is just a quarter mile from the refinery, allowing crews to respond“immediately.” The mayor said,“Obviously, we are very concerned, and there is a lot of investigative work to be done to see what has happened."

4.“Chevron fire department personnel, including emergency responders from the City of El Segundo and Manhattan Beach are actively responding to an isolated fire inside the Chevron El Segundo Refinery,” Bloomberg quoted a spokesperson for the company as saying.

5. A shelter-in-place order was put in effect for areas of Manhattan Beach, roughly two miles southwest of El Segundo, but it was lifted shortly after 1 am, according to an emergency alert from the city, CNN reported.

6. The cause of the explosion at the El Segundo facility, a suburb refinery that supplies jet fuel to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) just to its north, was not immediately known.

7. US WTI crude futures rose 22 cents to $60.70 per barrel at 11:36 GMT on Friday, heading toward a weekly decline of over 7%, Reuters reported.

8. Residents of Los Angeles shared numerous videos of the fire on social media, expressing shock at the loud noise from the blast. A University of California-San Diego camera recorded footage of the explosion shortly after 9:30 p.m. PDT (0430 GMT).

9. California governor Gavin Newsom's office took to X and said,“Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety."

10. Chevron's El Segundo facility, the company's second-largest refinery in the US, established in 1911, provides 20% of all motor vehicle fuels and 40% of the jet fuel used in Southern California. The refinery has a capacity of approximately 290,000 barrels per day.

(With inputs from agencies)