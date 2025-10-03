Cormac Price



Post-doctoral fellow the HerpHealth lab, office 218, Building G23. Unit for Environmental Sciences and Management, North-West University Honorary research fellow, University of KwaZulu-Natal

I am a herpetologist with particular interests in snake ecology, reptiles within different land-use types and how reptiles adjust to anthropomorphic pressures. I am currently based at NWU, examining the Ecohealth of reptiles in areas of North West province over different land use types. I also work on the urban ecology of snakes in Durban. I am a graduate of zoology from UCD and from Trinity College Dublin's M.Sc. program in biodiversity and conservation. My major interests are herpetology, zoology, conservation science, science communication, and human-wildlife conflict. I aim to continue working/researching in all aspects of conservation science. I have worked as a field conservation coordinator with Projects Abroad in the Annapurna Conservation Area in Nepal, with a remit to survey and study the area of Ghandruk for its reptile and amphibian species. I completed my PhD at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, studying aspects of the ecology of two species of freshwater terrapins in northern Zululand.

