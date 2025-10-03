Electricity Partially Restored And Critical Infrastructure Facilities Repaired After Russian Attack In Slavutych
“After the enemy attack on peaceful Slavutych on October 1, we are working non-stop to eliminate the consequences,” Tkachenko said.
He stressed that“the terrorist country continues to deliberately attack energy infrastructure. The enemy's goal is to plunge our cities and towns into darkness before the onset of winter. Ukraine proves its ability to defend and recover every day.”
Tkachenko stressed that restoration work is continuing 24/7.
According to him, the power supply to Slavutych has now been partially restored.
Critical infrastructure facilities (water supply, hospital, and two schools) have been repaired. The main sewage pumping station is connected to the general power supply networks.
“The city is alive. Shops are open, there are products on the shelves, and fuel at gas stations. Logistics are in place and working smoothly,” Tkachenko said.
He stressed that special attention is being paid to the most vulnerable - patients with limited mobility. According to Tkachenko, these people are provided with hot meals.
Ten stationary emergency response centers and five mobile centers of the State Emergency Service have been set up in the city. They have already received requests for assistance from 3,035 people.Read also: Russians try to take control of outskirts and logistics routes of Zaporizhzhia - Voloshyn
Additional police forces from the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions have been sent to Slavutych to maintain order and assist locals.
As reported by Ukrinform, Slavutych suffered a power outage as a result of a strike by Russian invaders on a substation on October 1.
